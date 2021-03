EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are looking for a suspect after some apartments and vehicles were hit by bullets Saturday.

Police say it happened in the 1500 block of Keller Street around 4 p.m.

Police found several shell casings in the area. Witnesses said a silver and tan car drove by and the people inside fired shots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police.

