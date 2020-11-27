EPD investigating after death of 3 month old

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating after a mother says she accidentally fell asleep with her infant on her chest.

Officers were called to S Grand near the Lloyd Thursday around 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, AMR and the Evansville Fire Department were performing live saving measures on the 3-month-old. Unfortunately, the infant passed away.

The mother told officers that she fell asleep in bed with the child on her chest. The investigation is on-going.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

