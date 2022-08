EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating another deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found one victim with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Investigators remained on that scene until about 1 a.m. Wednesday collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

There are currently no suspects in custody.