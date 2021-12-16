EPD investigating fatal shooting of teenager on Cross Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Trenton Gibson died at a hospital after being taken by an ambulance from Cross Street shortly before his death on Tuesday morning. An autopsy determined that Gibson died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Evansville Police Department is not releasing much information at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.