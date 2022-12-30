EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon.

EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia.

When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head and hip pain.

She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A police report said a witness described a black car speed off from the scene.

If you have any information please call Evansville Police.