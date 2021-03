EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man was found dead Sunday morning in the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. on Evansville’s South Side.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. for a person down. Arriving officers found the man deceased on the ground and say he possibly died of a gunshot wound.

EPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released pending the coroner’s notification.