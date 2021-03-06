EPD investigating reports of animal neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after receiving an anonymous complaint of dog being neglected.

Animal Control and the Evansville Police Department responded to a home in the 700 block of N. Twelfth Ave. around 4 p.m. Friday.

Residents at the home told police the owner of the dog moved out Tuesday. They said they had taken the dog out but were told to leave the dog alone by the owner.

Police say the dog was severely emaciated and had dirt and fecal spots on its fur. Police also noted the cage the dog was kept in had puppy pads on the bottom with large amounts of fecal matter.

The dog also had a prior medical condition for seizures but had no medication to help with the condition.

Animal Control took pictures of the dog and its living conditions, which were determined to be a danger to the dog’s well-being.

