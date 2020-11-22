EPD investigating reported robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Just after noon Saturday, officers were sent to a home on Stevens Ave in reference to a report of a hold up. The victim told officers that he had walked to the Walgreens on the corner of Covert and S Weinbach to make a purchase.

The victim said when he left the store, the offender was waiting to the left of the exit and followed the victim as he walked south from the building on the Weinbach side. According to the victim, when he got near the old Rick A Jay cleaners, the offender put something in his back and told him “move over here or I’m going to pop you,” which made the victim afraid the offender had a gun.

The offender forced the victim to move to an area between the old cleaners building and another building next door. That’s when the victim says the offender told him to hand over all of his money. The victim gave the offender between $30 and $40 cash. The offender was described as a black man, between the ages of 30 and 50 years old. He is said to stand between 5’10” and 6’ tall with a heavy build. The offender was wearing either a vest or a sleeveless jacket and bright blue hat.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

