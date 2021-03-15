EPD investigating shots fired on Sunburst Blvd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An active investigation is underway in 2300 block of Sunburst Blvd. after a shots fired call came in just after 12 p.m.

EPD Crime Scene and detectives are working the scene. Officers say several shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported.

An EPD Sgt. says the shots were reported in the same area where a body was found on Sunday morning. Keshon Hensley, 23, of Evansville, was pronounced dead by the Vanderburgh Co. Coroner.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)