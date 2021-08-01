EPD investigating shots fired report Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shots fired report near downtown Saturday night.

Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Cherry Street.

Police reports show that dispatch received several calls that shots were being fired by multiple people in the area. A caller even told dispatch it sounded like bullets were hitting their building.

Police arrived and spoke with multiple people who all reported hearing gunshots. Authorities say one person told them he was shot at but not hit.

The report says another person’s vehicle was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been found.