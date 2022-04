EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing.

According to police records, officers were called to the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue just after 10 p.m. They say they found a victim who had been stabbed in the chest.

According to a report, the actual stabbing took place on Covert Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is currently no word on their condition.