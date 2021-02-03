Two injured in drive-by shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police said two people were shot and five people were taken into custody after a shooting on Garvin Street in Evansville around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening, and both victims were taken to St. Vincent. At least 25 shell casings were found in the area.

The vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was found on the east side when a witness recognized the plates and told police. Five people found in the vehicle were taken into custody – four juveniles and one adult.

“We’re not really sure what the association is yet between the subjects, if it was just a random act or if there was some kind of dispute,” EPD Detective Peter DeYoung said. “We’re a bunch of detectives trying to figure that out right now.”

Nick Winsett, public information officer for EPD, said violent crimes are happening more frequently.

“It seems to happen anytime day, evening, night, it seems like a lot of these people are getting more emboldened and doing these sort of things in broad daylight,” he said.

There are no details yet on the suspects or the charges they’ll face. DeYoung says the investigation is ongoing. Police are not sure if there is a connection between the suspects and the victim.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)