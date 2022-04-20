EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) said it was dispatched to the 2500 block of West Virginia Street around 8:00 p.m. on April 19 to respond to a report of a shooting.

Police say that when EPD arrived, the juvenile victim had a gunshot wound, and the victim was beyond help so the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was dispatched. EPD says that at this time, it appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting.

EPD said the investigation is still ongoing and an autopsy will be scheduled. Police say that the name of the victim will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office at a later time.