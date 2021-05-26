EPD K9 dies after suffering medical emergency

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville Police Department K9 has died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

Officers say that K9 Abot was training on Monday when he wasn’t acting like himself and became lethargic. On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., they said that things took a turn for the worse.

Officers and dispatchers called several area veterinarians and nearly all were closed. A team effort got K9 Abot to a clinic in Newburgh and he was transferred to a facility in Louisville.

The specialist found several tumors around his heart and spleen, forcing Abot to be euthanized. He served seven and a half years with the EPD.

K9 Abot will be laid to rest behind his K9 brother Bobi.