EPD K9 dies after suffering medical emergency

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville Police Department K9 has died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

Officers say that K9 Abot was training on Monday when he wasn’t acting like himself and became lethargic. On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., they said that things took a turn for the worse.

Officers and dispatchers called several area veterinarians and nearly all were closed. A team effort got K9 Abot to a clinic in Newburgh and he was transferred to a facility in Louisville.

The specialist found several tumors around his heart and spleen, forcing Abot to be euthanized. He served seven and a half years with the EPD.

K9 Abot will be laid to rest behind his K9 brother Bobi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories