EPD looking for car theft suspect

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department needs help locating a car theft suspect.

Police were called to the Division St. Auto Plaza for a stolen vehicle Friday around 9 in the morning.

The victim told officers that his vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Magna Motors when it was taken.

Police say the person in these pictures is a possible suspect. If you have any information, call the Evansville Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

