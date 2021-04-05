EPD looking for fourth suspect in fatal South Bedford shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are searching for ‘Biker’ Cox, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting on South Bedford on Sunday. Police say Cox has made statements about not going to prison and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to NOT make contact with him and call 911 immediately.

Three men have already been arrested in connection with the shooting. Kingston O Southard, 22, Dayvon Shavoia Lang, 24, and Zaelin Da’Khane Fox, 18, were arrested Sunday.

Detectives say the four planned a robbery at a South Bedford home. Court documents show “Biker” claims he accidentally shot the victim because they went separate ways once inside the house, and he did not realize it was the victim when he came around the corner.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)