EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen communications trailer.

Police say the trailer was taken from Metronet in the 3700 block of Communications Way sometime overnight Sunday.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a red, older model Ford Explorer.





Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact EPD at 812-436-7967, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)