EPD looking for maroon van involved in hit and run with motorcycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police say a van left the scene after hitting a person riding a motorcycle Saturday. Officers were sent to the intersection of Virginia St. and Hwy 41 around 6:45 p.m.

The victim said he was heading north on Hwy 41 when a maroon van cut him off and he collided with the driver’s side of the van. He said the driver then turned west on Virginia St. before heading north on Fares Ave.

The victim had minor pain but did not go to the hospital.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)