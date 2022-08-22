EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person.

EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text.

Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and has brown hair and brown eyes. EPD says Wagner was last seen wearing an orange tank top and jeans. Authorities say Wagner is homeless but has a history of staying in surrounding towns such as Oakland City and Newburgh. Police say she also goes by the name of Andi Blair.

EPD says if anyone sees Wagner or has information about her whereabouts, please contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979 so investigators can check on her welfare.