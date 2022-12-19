EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work.

Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never came home from work. EPD says Colbert works in Princeton, and the Princeton Police Department is also aware that he is considered missing.

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

Police say Colbert is about 5’10”, has a skinny build, and has a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck. Officers say he drives a plum-colored Toyota Avalon.

EPD says Colbert’s family is worried about him, and if anyone has any information regarding Colbert’s whereabouts, please contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.