EPD looking for possible victim of Tecumseh Lane shooting

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — EPD say they are looking for someone they believe was injured during Friday morning’s shooting at Tecumseh Lane.

35-year-old Andrew Lloyd Doalson is believed to be in need of medical attention, EPD says. Officers say they would like to check on his welfare.

Law enforcement tells us Doalson is a white male, 6’4, and weighs around 200 lbs. He is bald and has facial hair. According to the police, Doalson was last seen wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt and black pants.

If anyone has information on Andrew Doalson, please contact the EPD Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979 or call 911.