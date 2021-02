The person pictured is accused of using the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at Best Buy for over $1,600 on Tuesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help in locating the person in these pictures.





This person is accused of using the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at Best Buy for over $1,600 on Tuesday.

If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)