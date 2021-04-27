EPD looking for two women accused of writing fake checks at pet store

Police say the women were seen together in a black Dodge SUV.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are hoping newly released surveillance photos help catch some local thieves.

Police are looking for two women who are accused of writing three fraudulent checks at two separate Pet Food Center stores on April 16. Police say the checks were written in excess of $1,100.

Police believe the two suspects are working together and both were seen in a newer black Dodge SUV.

Anyone who recognizes either of these women is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7994.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)