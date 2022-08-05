EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have made another arrest they say is connected to a long term drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill and Sportsman’s Grille and Billiards.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police began investigating Joseph Franks, 24, after observing possible distribution of controlled substances in the parking lots and streets near each location. Police say a confidential informant informed them in June that Franks was dealing controlled substances, more specifically cocaine, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and LSD. Police say between July 4 and July 21, Franks sold over 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during a controlled purchase using a confidential informant.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF) executed a search warrant at Franks’ apartment in the 300 block of Second Street on Thursday. During the search, police say they found approximately 71 grams of pisocybin, 1.9 grams of LSD, digital scales and over $4,500 in cash.

On the same day, the EVCDTF observed Franks’ vehicle parked in the lot at Lamasco. Police arrested Franks after he exited the bar and got inside of an Uber driver’s vehicle. Franks was charged with dealing a Schedule I substance.