VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond after police say he broke into the Golfmoor Baseball Field over a week ago.

On March 20, police learned $3,600 worth of equipment had been stolen from multiple buildings.

Police were called back to the field Tuesday for an attempted break in.

While there, they saw David Alan Young III lying face down in the woods. After talking with him, he admitted to breaking in previously and trying to again this week.