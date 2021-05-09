EPD: Man arrested after dragging woman through hotel parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man faces kidnapping and auto theft charges after an altercation at an Evansville hotel Sunday morning.

Police were called to America’s Best Value Inn on Tecumseh Ln around 5 a.m. after several 9-1-1 calls had been made about the incident.

According to court documents, two women were trying to check in to the hotel when John Anthony Munoz Jr, 31, of Evansville, showed up and grabbed one of the women at the front door and dragged her through the parking lot by her hood.

The women told police they had gone to the hotel after being kicked out of One Life because Munoz Jr had been causing problems and refused to leave the property. The victim stated she was trying to get inside the hotel before Munoz Jr got to her because he has been threatening to kill her.

The victim stated while she was being dragged, she had difficulty breathing and her shoes came off. She said Munoz Jr dragged her all the way to the end of the lot into the gas station west of the hotel.

The other woman said when she approached to help the victim, Munoz Jr swung at her with a knife and punched her in the face and head with a closed fist. She told police she went back to get her vehicle to try and run over Munoz Jr.

Authorities say Munoz Jr was accused of stealing the vehicle earlier in the day and was spotted driving it around 3:46 a.m., but the pursuit was terminated when police say he decided to drive against traffic on I-69.

According to an affidavit, the victim said she knew police were on the way and allowed Munoz Jr to take her back to the hotel and followed his instructions as they traveled through the hotel. The victim said police were there when they were getting ready to exit a stairwell and Munoz Jr was taken into custody.

Munoz Jr is charged with attempted kidnapping, intimidation with a weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and auto theft.

A mug shot was not immediately available.