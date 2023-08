HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 bond after authorities say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, an underage victim told interviewers at Holly’s House that she was raped by Russell Perkins II, 35, on July 26. Following the investigation, authorities arrested Perkins and charged him with child molestation.

Perkins is being held in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.