EPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at Lamasco security

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Newburgh man is facing multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at Lamasco security Saturday night.

Police were called to Lamasco Bar and Grill around 9:12 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, security guards told them Joseph Patrick Day, 33, was highly intoxicated and they had repeatedly asked him to leave. Police say the last time Day was asked to leave, he went back to the bar and pointed a gun at security.

According to police, Day was belligerent and slurring his words, and he was loud and disruptive to other patrons.

Day told police he knew it was dangerous to be in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Day was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication. He has been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $750 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)