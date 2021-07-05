EPD: man arrested after robbery at adult entertainment store

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– A Princeton man is behind bars after an armed robbery in Evansville. Evansville police officers were dispatched to Lovers Playground, located at 519 N Main Street, after the 911 caller said a man went into the store and pulled a gun on her. She said the man stole money out of the register, took the store phone, and some merchandise. This happened around 3:45 PM Sunday.

Patrol officers found the suspect, Jessy Barnett, on the 700 block of E Iowa Street. Barnett was taken into custody and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Investigators say all of the store’s stolen items and a firearm were in Barnett’s possession.

EPD officers say Barnett had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. He is being charged with robbery and burglary.

