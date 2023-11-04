HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested after police said he slammed two guinea pigs into the sidewalk, killing one and injuring the other.

Police were sent to the 700 block of East Delaware Street in Evansville on Saturday afternoon for a domestic violence call.

Officers said they saw what appeared to be blood on the sidewalk.

According to a police report, Nigell Johnson and a woman at the home got into an argument and he was upset because they broke up.

Police said Johnson then took the guinea pigs outside, which belonged to the woman’s children, and slammed them on the concrete. Officers said one of the guinea pigs died.

According to a police report, Johnson also threatened to kill the woman and hit her in the face.

Johnson faces several charges including animal cruelty.