EPD: Man arrested after stealing car and driving through golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police arrested an Evansville man after they said he stole a car, crashed it into a fence, and then drove onto a golf course during business hours.

Police said it all started Saturday when a man offered to get a homeless man some shoes. The man went inside his home and when he came back out, his car was gone.

Police said they later saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it.

Officers said the suspect, Devin Morton, 29, did not stop and ended up crashing into someone’s garage door on Hartin Drive.

According to a police report, Morton continued driving and crashed again into a metal fence. Police said he then drove over the fence and onto a golf course.

Officers said Morton sped through the course while there were golfers. The police report said Morton eventually crashed and ran into the woods.

Police were able to find Morton and arrest him.

He faces several charges.