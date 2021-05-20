EPD: Man arrested after trying to set car on fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said they arrested a man after he tried to set a car on fire Thursday.

Police were called to East Oregon Street and North Governor for an arson in progress.

Police said 45-year-old Larry Lehman poured gasoline on a car and tried to light a piece of paper, thinking it was his girlfriend’s car. His girlfriend told police he had been drinking whiskey and accusing her of cheating on him.

Police said it was not his girlfriend’s car.

Lehman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.