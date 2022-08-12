EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue.

According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home on Tuesday. Police say they found a deceased male inside of the residence covered in a tarp and wrapped in twine. Police say the deceased male was identified as Patrick A. White, who was reported missing on July 7. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office said White died from a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police say they received another tip on Friday that lead them to a home in the 6000 block of Rockford Drive. According to the release, Michael L. Thomas, 33, was detained at the home and arrested for murder. Thomas was transported to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Center.

This is a developing story.