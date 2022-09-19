EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Ravenswood Drive earlier this year.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on August 27 for a report of someone who had been shot. According to an affidavit, officers performed CPR on the victim, later identified as 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police she was in a relationship with McGillicuddy and she saw the shooting take place in her home. The witness reportedly told police McGillicuddy had started dealing marijuana to the shooter within the past month, but she only knew him by the contact name “Big Truck”.

The witness said the shooter pointed his gun at her and demanded she load up bags of marijuana. According to the affidavit, the witness said the shooter also pointed a gun at her daughter and demanded she move faster or he would shoot the child. The affidavit says the offender also stole a satchel containing $30,000 to $60,000 in cash, a Louis Vuitton belt, and a handgun before he left the residence. The witness also said the shooter forced his way back into the house through the locked front door and threatened to kill her and her family.

Police say a McGillicuddy’s cell phone was found near Kinway Apartments on August 28. The Vanderburgh County Cyber Crimes Task Force performed a forensic extraction of the phone, finding a contact name and phone number of “Big Truck”. Police say a search of the number associated with the contact showed the number belonged to Brandon Artis, 34.

Police conducted a search warrant on Artis’ residence on September 6. During the search, police say they found a belt matching the one stolen from McGillicuddy’s home, as well as safe containing vacuum sealed bags of marijuana and approximately $8,000.

Artis was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail for drug charges on September 7 and is now charged with the following: