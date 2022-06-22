EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he attempted to hit a man with a piece of wood after another man said he wouldn’t give him a piece of pizza.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mary and Maryland street just after 6 p.m. for a reported fight in progress. According to an affidavit, when police arrived on scene there were two men fighting in a yard with one holding the other one down.

Police say they learned through both men’s accounts that one of the men, identified as Ryan Wolf, 37, asked the other man for a piece of pizza after the other man got off of a public transportation bus. Police say Wolf was upset that the man would not give him any food and he grabbed a piece of wood from across the street. During an interview, police say Wolf admitted that he attempted to hit the man with the piece of wood.

Wolf was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail without incident and charged with the following:

Battery committed with a deadly weapon

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Disorderly conduct

Wolf is being held on a $5,000 bond.