HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop a month ago.

According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Jeremy Vanway, 44, was booked at 2:40 a.m. on December 22.

According to an affidavit, on November 21, EPD officers pulled a Ford F-150 over on Boeke Road for an expired registration and a broken taillight.

EPD states the driver was identified as Jeremy Vanway, and a passenger originally IDed herself as Bailey Shafer. She allegedly didn’t have an ID or any identification cards on her.

Vanway reportedly fled the traffic stop after Shafer was allegedly asked to step out of the vehicle. Shafer allegedly fled on foot but was placed into custody shortly after. She allegedly told officers her real name was Brandi Shafer and had a warrant out of Clark County, Indiana. Shafer also confirmed multiple times to officers Vanway was the one who fled.

The affidavit states Vanway’s truck was found on Willow Street in Evansville, but Vanway was not found at the time.

Vanway is facing various charges.