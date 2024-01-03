HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police cited a man for animal cruelty after a dead dog was found in an alley near Culver Drive.

According to a media report, an officer found the dog locked inside a crate in an alley behind the 1300 block of Culver Drive on Tuesday. The officer said the dog had been deceased for a couple of days and it appeared to be emaciated. Animal Control said the dog could have died from canine parvovirus.

Police were able to locate the owner, who said the dog, named Lola, got sick about a week ago. The man told police he could not afford a veterinarian, so he kept her until she passed. Afterwards, he said he did not know what to do with Lola, so he put her in the alley.

The man was cited for animal cruelty and abandonment and released.