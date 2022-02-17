EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) said they found a hit and run victim with apparent blood on his body.

EPD says that on February 16, around 6:09 p.m., law enforcement officials were sent to an intersection for a reported accident with injury. The intersection was SE Riverside Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway, says EPD. This injury was updated to a hit and run case, EPD says. EPD says the victim was found with an apparent bloody right arm and head, and the victim complained of pain near his neck, legs, head, and arms area.

EPD says the victim was sent to a local hospital by ambulance for medical care, and the victim said he did not go unconscious at any point during or after the collision.