EPD: Man found with stolen bike, arrested for indecent exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have taken a man into custody after receiving reports that he was exposing himself.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Rotherwood Ave near Taylor Ave just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller said a white man wearing shorts, a white shirt, and a white beanie approached her juvenile daughter, told her she was pretty, and asked her to come to the shed with him.

Another caller said a man with the same description was stumbling around and exposing himself.

Police say they found the man, identified as Travis Dean McCoy, 32, of Evansville, with a bicycle and he could not tell them where he got it. Police say he admitted to drinking.

Officers were able to determine the McCoy had gone into the juvenile’s backyard and stolen the bicycle from their shed. They say he also threw a paving stone through a back window of the house.

McCoy was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces charges of criminal mischief, theft, indecent exposure, and public intoxication.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)