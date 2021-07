EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say one man was intentionally ran over by a pickup truck on the city’s near North Side Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene at 6th Avenue and West Keller Street just after 6 p.m.

EPD says the man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.