EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said an Evansville man was severely injured after being run over and dragged down the road.

According to a police report, the victim was at Ponytails Lounge on East Columbia Street early Saturday morning when a fight broke out.

The victim told police he tried to break up the fight when someone punched him.

The victim said a white SUV then ran him over and dragged him to the area of New York Avenue and East Virginia Street.

Officers said the man had road rash on his entire body, a large gash in his knee and was bleeding all over his body.

The victim told police he did not know who ran him over and did not know who punched him.