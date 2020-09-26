EPD: Man sent to hospital after hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man was sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run on Morgan Avenue in Evansville.

According to a police report, the victim was walking on Morgan Avenue Friday night around 11.

The victim said he saw an SUV trying to run the light and then crashed into him. The victim told police he lost consciousness.

He was sent to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect’s vehicle was a light silver color SUV.

Police did collect evidence left, possible from the suspects vehicle, at the scene.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)