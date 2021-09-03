EPD: Man shot in the face outside of West Franklin Street bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Officers responded to shots fired call early Friday morning outside of Sportsman’s Grille & Billiards where they say a man was shot in the face.

When the EPD officers arrived at W. Franklin Street around 3:15 AM, witnesses told them the offender was kicked out of the bar, walked out of Sportsman’s, started arguing with the man who he then shot in the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound. He is in critical condition.

EPD detectives say they have information on a possible suspect. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.