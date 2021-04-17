EPD: Man shot in the head during overnight birthday party

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning on the city’s South Side.

Officers heard multiple gunshots being fired around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, they found several vehicles leaving the area and people running and screaming that someone had been shot.

EPD said one of the people at the scene showed officers where the gunshot victim was located in the 1400 block of Judson.

At the scene, police said they observed a white Honda CRV that had knocked over a fence and wrecked into two houses. Inside the vehicle, authorities found the victim with what appeared to be a single wound to the head.

Officers began rendering aid and additional officers started to deal with crowd control. EPD said authorities established a scene and more officers had to be called in to keep the crowd back.

According to EPD, the incident stemmed from a birthday party being held in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue. Detectives found approximately 50+ shell casings while canvassing the scene in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Judson, and in the 200 and 300 blocks of Taylor. Police said there were at least three different guns involved.

The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known. EPD said officers at the scene received little to no assistance on a potential suspect and no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on April 17, 2021)