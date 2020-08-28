EPD: Man shows up to hospital with bullet wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

According to an EPD report, a 20-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.

Officers found a vehicle on Madison Avenue during their investigation with multiple bullet holes in it. EPD said the victim was not willing to cooperate with detectives.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)