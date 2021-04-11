EPD: Man stabbed, arrested after fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police say a man was stabbed twice and then arrested after he attacked a woman early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police were called to an assault in progress in the 600 block of East Delaware Street. Upon arrival, they found AMR checking the condition of Taurean Preston, 32, of Evansville. Police were told Preston had been stabbed twice in his midsection.

According to an affidavit, officers determined Preston had been involved in a fight with the female victim who stabbed him. Preston reportedly threw her to the ground multiple times, hit her with a closed fist, and threatened to kill her.

The victim told police Preston had approached her outside in an aggressive manner and bit her in the face before pushing her to the ground. The victim said the second time she was pushed down, she hit her head on a brick in the front yard, and that’s when she pulled a knife from her pocket.

A neighbor who witnessed the fight said Preston pushed the victim so hard “it looked like Superman flying through the air.”

The victim said she feared for her safety and stabbed Preston once. When he tried to punch her again, it caused her to fall down and she stabbed him a second time.

After medical clearance, Preston was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces charges of battery and intimidation.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)