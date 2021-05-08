EPD: Man stabbed during fight in stable condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for a suspect accused in a stabbing Friday night.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Woodview Ct for an assault in progress. Police were told a male had been stabbed and was on his way to a local hospital.

Officers met with the victim, who said he was helping a friend clean out her truck when the suspect showed up and jumped in the back seat of the truck with him. The victim said the two fought, and then the suspect jumped in his vehicle and left the scene.

The victim said he didn’t realize it when the fight was happening, but noticed afterwards he was bleeding heavily and had been stabbed. The victim’s friend took him to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.