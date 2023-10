HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Evansville police were sent to the Jimmy John’s on Main Street after the manager said a customer pulled out a sword and threatened employees.

According to the police report, a man in a trench coat was arguing with employees about the price of his food on Saturday night.

The manager told police the man then pulled out a full-size sword and banged it on the counter.

The employees were unsure if the sword was real or fake.

Officers were unable to find the man.