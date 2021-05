EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after an unknown caller reported a bomb scare at a local restaurant around lunchtime Saturday.

Police were sent to McDonald’s in the 2900 block of Covert Ave just after noon after someone told dispatchers there was a bomb in the restroom.

The building was evacuated before officers arrived on scene. Police performed a walk-through with the manager and say they did not find anything suspicious.