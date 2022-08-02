EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville mother was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent after police say her 2-year-old son was taken to a hospital after ingesting THC edibles at their home.

According to an affidavit from Evansville Police, Wynter Meiggs, 25, sent messages to her stepmother just after 2 p.m. on Monday to say she had taken her 2-year-old son to the hospital because he was possibly having seizures. Police say the messages from Meiggs said the 2-year-old had gotten into chocolate edibles that were at their home.

Police were assisted by DCS who were informed by the hospital after the child tested positive for THC. The affidavit says Meiggs admitted “in a roundabout way” that her son must have gotten into marijuana edibles kept in a box in her living room. During the investigation, police say Meiggs had an active misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Meiggs was taken to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Center and interviewed. During the interview, Meiggs reportedly told police the that she thought the edibles had been thrown away but that she knew that was what the 2-year-old had gotten into. Meiggs was booked into the VCCC on her outstanding warrant as well as the neglect of a dependent charge.